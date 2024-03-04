Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 405 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $64.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.