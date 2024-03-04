Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 56,426 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,426 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of BrightView worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BrightView by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 202.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BrightView by 47.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BrightView by 129.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BV stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

