Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 700 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

CTRA stock opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.