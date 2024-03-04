Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 99,882 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,882 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Angi worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.92 on Monday. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.23.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,573.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

