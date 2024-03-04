Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $730,000 Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of A-Mark Precious Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of AMRK opened at $27.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $42.11.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.74%.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
