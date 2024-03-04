Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $66.31 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

