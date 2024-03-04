Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 9.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 348,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $467,835.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,347. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $467,835.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,722 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

QS opened at $6.24 on Monday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

