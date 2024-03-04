Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Northeast Community Bancorp worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NECB stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $220.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

