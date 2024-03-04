Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stake Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Consolidated Water worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $29.52 on Monday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

