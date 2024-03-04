Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 107.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 376,207 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,252,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,746,000 after buying an additional 686,727 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,731,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after buying an additional 344,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

NYSE:CRBG opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.83. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.44%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

