Cormark Comments on MDA Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MDA in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for MDA’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for MDA’s FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MDA from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.46.

MDA Stock Up 0.3 %

MDA opened at C$14.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. MDA has a one year low of C$6.21 and a one year high of C$14.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of MDA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total transaction of C$247,080.00. Insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

