Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

VNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$4.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$4.72.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

