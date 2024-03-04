Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.33. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $97.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $102.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average of $91.76.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

