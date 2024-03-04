Critical Analysis: Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) & Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Augmedix and Ontrak’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $40.93 million 4.62 -$24.45 million ($0.51) -8.96 Ontrak $10.84 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ontrak has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Augmedix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

71.6% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Augmedix and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85% Ontrak N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Augmedix and Ontrak, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ontrak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Augmedix currently has a consensus target price of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 49.53%. Given Augmedix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Ontrak.

Summary

Augmedix beats Ontrak on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need. The company's technology enabled OnTrak program provides healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators, who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

