Critical Comparison: Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) vs. Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF – Get Free Report) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Get Hire Technologies alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hire Technologies and Kanzhun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kanzhun $654.04 million 9.38 $15.55 million $0.17 96.12

Profitability

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than Hire Technologies.

This table compares Hire Technologies and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A Kanzhun 10.28% 4.50% 3.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hire Technologies and Kanzhun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hire Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Kanzhun 0 3 5 0 2.63

Kanzhun has a consensus target price of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.45%. Given Kanzhun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than Hire Technologies.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Hire Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hire Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hire Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers recurring contract staffing, on occurrence permanent placement, executive search, and software-as-a-service performance management tool services. Hire Technologies Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hire Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hire Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.