Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $43.67 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

