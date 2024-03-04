Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DAL opened at $42.16 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.