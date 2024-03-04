Desjardins Comments on Boyd Group Services Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $8.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.38. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BYD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$299.85.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$311.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$292.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$264.10. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$201.73 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

