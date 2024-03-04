DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of DocuSign worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,047,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,791 shares of company stock worth $8,366,430. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 218.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

