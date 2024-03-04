Dream Finders Homes, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:DFH)

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Finders Homes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Dream Finders Homes’ current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $38.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 7.89%. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,979,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, COO Doug Moran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,653,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $233,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares in the company, valued at $23,979,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,506 shares of company stock worth $8,502,095 over the last ninety days. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 192.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

