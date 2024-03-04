Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,495,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,084,379 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,087. 32.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $29.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

