Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,952 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,885,000 after acquiring an additional 759,907 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 686,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,926 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Edison International stock opened at $66.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

