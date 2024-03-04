Eltek (ELTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect Eltek to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eltek Stock Performance

Shares of ELTK opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of -1.82. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eltek

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eltek by 9.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Eltek during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eltek in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eltek by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eltek during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

