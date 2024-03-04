Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.32). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 28.54% and a negative net margin of 72.06%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.34 million. On average, analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,917,000 after buying an additional 303,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,794,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,937,000 after buying an additional 1,388,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,969,000 after buying an additional 101,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after buying an additional 342,964 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 257,198 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

