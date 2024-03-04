Enerflex Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EFX)

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$788.63 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enerflex

Enerflex Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$8.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.44 and a 12-month high of C$11.03.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -14.49%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.