Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Leslie’s worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 463.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Leslie’s by 85.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

