Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Addus HomeCare Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report issued on Friday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Haase now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADUS. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $93.86 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 335.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.