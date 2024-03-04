Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Perficient, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Perficient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the digital transformation consultancy will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perficient’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perficient’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $64.81 on Monday. Perficient has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Perficient by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,949 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,330 shares of company stock worth $961,900. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

