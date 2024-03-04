Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Trading Down 0.5 %

TDOC stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,660 shares of company stock worth $1,177,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.