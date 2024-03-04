Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WSP Global Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WSP. Desjardins upped their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$231.42.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$218.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$196.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$191.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$164.32 and a 12-month high of C$221.39.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

