Evercore ISI Boosts AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target to $10.00

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $8.01 on Friday. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.74 and a beta of 0.85.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,306,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,161,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AvePoint by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AvePoint by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 182,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvePoint by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,517,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

