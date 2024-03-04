Federal Signal Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share (NYSE:FSS)

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $3.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE FSS opened at $80.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,570,000 after purchasing an additional 60,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,994,000 after purchasing an additional 280,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

