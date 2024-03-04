Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $43.60 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 112.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

