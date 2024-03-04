Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,070 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $76.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

