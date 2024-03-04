Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $92.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.20. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $117.17.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

