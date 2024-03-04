Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,605 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $49,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.3 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.