Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of KBR by 110.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 113.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $59.91 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

