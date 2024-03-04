Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 160,998 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,998 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

