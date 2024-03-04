Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 46.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RRX stock opened at $171.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -197.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $172.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.62 and a 200 day moving average of $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is -160.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

