Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

NYSE VOYA opened at $68.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

