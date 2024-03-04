Financial Comparison: Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) & Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) and Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Rayonier has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rayonier and Creative Media & Community Trust Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 3 0 0 2.00 Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rayonier presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.45%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.91%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than Rayonier.

82.8% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Rayonier shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 16.41% 2.89% 1.44% Creative Media & Community Trust Co. -33.85% -170.65% -4.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rayonier and Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $1.06 billion 4.85 $173.50 million $1.17 29.49 Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $101.91 million 0.81 $5.92 million ($3.01) -1.20

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Rayonier pays out 97.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays out -11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Rayonier beats Creative Media & Community Trust Co. on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.90 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (474,000 acres) and New Zealand (419,000 acres).

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments. The Company also owns one hotel in northern California and a lending platform that originates loans under the Small Business Administration ("SBA") 7(a) loan program. The Company seeks to apply the expertise of CIM Group Management, LLC ("CIM Group") and its affiliates to the acquisition, development and operation of premier multifamily properties and creative office assets that cater to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media and entertainment in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States.

