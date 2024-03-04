Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,389,000 after buying an additional 243,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey purchased 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FLO opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.62%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.