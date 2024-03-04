Fmr LLC Has $26.16 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 3,553.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,564,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494,156 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.23% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $26,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696,340 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 316.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,718,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218,556 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,791,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121,351 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $980,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,738 shares of company stock worth $3,780,766. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

