FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORM. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,597,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.13. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.18.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

