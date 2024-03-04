Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Formula One Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Formula One Group Stock Up 0.6 %

FWONA stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Formula One Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Formula One Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at $661,747,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,583,412 shares of company stock valued at $48,263,682. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.