Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Formula One Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Formula One Group Stock Up 0.6 %
FWONA stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $69.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group
Insider Activity at Formula One Group
In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at $661,747,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,583,412 shares of company stock valued at $48,263,682. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Formula One Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.