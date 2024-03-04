Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $82.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $83.04.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

FBIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

