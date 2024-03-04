Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Frontdoor in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Frontdoor by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Frontdoor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

