FRP (FRPH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FRP stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. FRP has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, StockNews.com cut FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $48,251.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $31,127.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,353.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $48,251.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FRP by 270.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FRP by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the third quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in FRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

