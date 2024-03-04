Fuel Tech (FTEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 4.36. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

