FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$1.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.38.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining ( TSE:CXB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$206.40 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.87%.

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.